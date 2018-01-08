By Monday evening, close to 2,200 snowplows and other snow-clearing equipment will be out clearing 10,000 kilometres of streets and sidewalks in Montreal.
Snow clearing will begin at 7 p.m., and the city is advising residents to plan ahead and obey temporary parking signs.
"We are making every effort to maximize the mobility for all road users and quickly identify priority access areas such as hospitals, public transit and major arterial roads," said Mayor Valérie Plante in a news release.
Residents are warned to be cautious around snow-removal vehicles. There's heightened awareness of the dangers, after an 8-year-old girl wast struck and killed by a snowplow in Quebec City on Dec. 1.
More than 20 centimetres of snow has fallen on the island over the past few days, with another five centimetres expected throughout the day Monday.
To stay up to date, the city is advising people to download the free Info-Neige app or consult the city's snow-removal website.
