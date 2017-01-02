Snow-removal operations resume this morning at 7 a.m. and Montreal residents are being encouraged to heed the signs indicating when their street will be cleared.

Operations were suspended Saturday evening at 7 p.m. for the new year and most city boroughs are reporting that less than 50 per cent of their streets are cleared.

If your street hasn't been cleared by nightfall, the city has a number of lots where overnight parking is free during snow-clearing operations.

Consult the map below to find out where you can park for free:

The city is also encouraging residents who own a smartphone to download the Info-Neige app.

The app allows users to follow snow-clearing operations in real time and alerts them when their streets are about to be cleared so they can move their cars on time.

A new CBC / Radio-Canada study of city data found an average of 6,000 cars are towed during snow removal operations.