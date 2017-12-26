It's the City of Montreal's gift to you, probably — snow removal operations.

A day after a very snowy Christmas, almost 2,200 city vehicles will hit the streets as of 7 p.m. Tuesday to start removing the roughly 25 centimetres of snow that has fallen in recent days.

As always, the city's priority is to remove snow near hospitals, major arteries and access points for public transit.

The city is reminding people to be mindful of the parking restrictions and be careful around the machinery.

Is there any better way to spend Christmas vacation than shovelling a bunch of snow? (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Car owners can download the Info-Neige app or check out the city's snow removal website in order to know when to move their cars, and get information on the free, off-street parking spots available.

And if, despite your best efforts, your car gets towed, you can call 514-872-3777 to find out where it was moved to.

After the snow, the cold

The good news is that there is no snow in the Montreal forecast over the next few days, and it will be nice and sunny.

The bad news is it's going to get pretty cold for the waning days of 2017.

Bundle up and grab your sunnies if you're heading outside in the next few days. (CBC)

The temperature isn't expected to climb higher than –17 C for the next week. And with the wind, it will feel much colder.

The weather agency is warning of extreme cold in some parts of northwestern Quebec, where it will feel like –40 with the wind chill.