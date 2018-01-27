Freezing rain fell on Montreal last week and without much help from Mother Nature melting it, the city has announced it will clear what's left of it on Sunday.

Jean-François Parenteau, the executive committee member responsible for the citizen services file, tweeted Saturday afternoon that the mild temperatures felt during the day proved insufficient to melt the ice.

Parenteau apologized for not announcing a plan to clear the ice earlier.

"It was a bad choice on my part and I apologize," he tweeted.

Snow removal is expected to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.