First comes snow, then comes the clean up.

After getting about 15 centimetres of snow yesterday, the City of Montreal will start its snow removal operation Friday at 7 p.m.

Crews will cart away the snow until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will start again Jan. 2 at 7 a.m.

Anie Samson, Montreal's executive committee member in charge of snow removal, said since there are warmer temperatures and even rain in the forecast for next week, the city is trying to get as much snow as it can cleared before then.

The snow removal trucks will be out as of 7 p.m. tonight. Crews will work for 24 hours before getting a break over New Year's. (CBC)

She asked both drivers and cyclists to be mindful of the posted signs that indicate what time streets will be cleared.

"We ask everyone to collaborate with us. It's important because the faster we go, the faster the streets are clean," she said.

The city also provides information on the snow removal though its Info-Neige mobile app and website.

Free off-street parking

In an effort to get parked vehicles off residential streets, Montreal opens up about 60 public parking lots during the snow removal period where motorists can park for free. That adds up to 5,200 parking spots.

Consult the map below to find out where you can park for free:

In an effort to get its fleet of cars dug out of the snow ahead of the plows, the car-sharing service Communauto is offering its members free usage of its vehicles starting at 3 p.m. Friday until noon on Saturday, for the first 100 kilometres.

Drivers who fail to move their vehicle risk finding them towed away: About 5,000 vehicles are towed by the City of Montreal's snow-clearing crews after every major snowstorm.

About 2,220 machines and 3,000 people are involved in snow removal operations, clearing 10,000 kilometres of city streets.

Small-scale snow removal

While the city's snow removal operation starts tonight, many Montrealers have gotten a head start.

Friday morning, N.D.G. resident Susan Gyetvay was clearing off the top of her car before heading out.

Four years ago, she learned the hard way that leaving snow on the top of a car can result in getting a ticket.

N.D.G. resident Susan Gyetvay cleans off her car before leaving. (Elysha Enos/CBC)

Over at Concordia University's Loyola campus, it's Felice Padula's job to clear access to the school's buildings.

He's been doing the job for 20 years and said he still likes it.

"I enjoy it. You're outside, and it's good for your health," he said.