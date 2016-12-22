Conductor Jean-Sébastien Vallée's love for music isn't his only passion — he also adores whipping up creations for his family and friends.

"One of the things that I love to do besides music is cooking," said Vallée.

Vallée welcomed CBC Montreal to his kitchen to showcase one of his favourite recipes for the holidays.

His simple sugar cookies are not only easy to prepare, but they are essential to the dessert table after Christmas dinner. They also make great gifts.

"The best thing about this time of year is to have a chance to tell our friends and family how much we love them and how much we appreciate them," said Vallée.

"Giving them a gift we make ourselves, even if it's not perfect, is a great touch."

Jean-Sébastien Vallée's Christmas cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon almond extract.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

3 cups flour.

1 teaspoon baking powder.

1 ½ cups softened butter.

1 cup granulated sugar.

1 egg.

2 tablespoons milk (or rum, if you're feeling adventurous).

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Combine the flour and baking powder in a large bowl.

Mix the butter and sugar until creamy. Add the almond and vanilla extracts, the egg and milk.

Mix well, and then add gradually the flour mixture.

Fill and use the cookie press.

Bake for 10 minutes with a convection oven.

Cool for two minutes and remove from the baking sheet.

Decorate as you please.

Enjoy.