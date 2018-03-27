Montreal police search for suspects in NDG shooting

Montreal police are investigating an overnight shooting in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

They say at about 1:25 a.m. they received several 911 calls near the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Upper Lachine Road.

Montreal police spokesperson Andree-Anne Picard says when officers arrived they found a parked car with its door open. She says there were bullet holes in the vehicle and shells nearby.



After searching the area, police quickly found the victim a few blocks away on Regent Avenue near Upper Lachine Road.

"A few minutes later the police located a man of 20 years old with firearm injuries on his lower body," she said.

The man was unconscious when he was transported to hospital, she said. He is in stable condition.

Police do not have suspects so far and investigators are searching both scenes.