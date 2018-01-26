Montreal police are looking for a suspect in connection with an overnight shooting in Saint-Michel.

It happened at around 2 a.m. in a restaurant-bar on Jarry street, near Saint-Michel Boulevard.

Police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle says a man went into a restaurant and fired several shots before taking off on foot.

A 25-year-old woman was transported to hospital with injuries to her arm. Police say they do not fear for her life.

Investigators are on the scene to meet with witnesses.

Police plan to go over security footage from cameras inside and outside the restaurant.

No arrests have been made.