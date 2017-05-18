Montreal police are asking people to be on the lookout for an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Paul-Henri Lagacé suffers from Alzheimer's disease and his family is worried about his safety.

He was last seen in the neighbourhood of Ahuntsic, in Montreal's north end, near Fleury Street.

Lagacé is 5-8" and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has white hair, blue eyes and speaks French.

He was last seen wearing khaki-coloured pants, a long-sleeve pink checkered shirt and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info-crime at 514-393-1133 or 911.