The union representing 330 school bus drivers on the island of Montreal is meeting with a mediator and employer Autobus Transco Monday afternoon in an effort to come to an agreement as a strike deadline looms.

Drivers have a mandate to walk off the job if no progress is made during the talks, meaning around 15,000 students will have find another way to get to school another Tuesday and Wednesday.

The school boards that would be affected are:

English Montreal School Board ( EMSB ).

). Lester B. Pearson School Board.

Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board.

School Board. Commission scolaire de Montréal ( CSDM).

The EMSB has said that if drivers do strike, students can stay home without being penalized.

Union spokesperson Carole Laplante said the drivers would rather not strike, but the salary increase that Transco is offering doesn't keep pace with inflation.