City council is expected to vote today on making Montreal a sanctuary city, which would ensure people without status or documentation can access city services without fear of being reported to federal authorities.

Mayor Denis Coderre, a former federal immigration minister, put forward the motion.

Solidarity Across Borders, a Montreal-based human rights organization, is welcoming the measure but warns the city needs take steps to go beyond what it calls "easy symbolism."

The group says Montreal police routinely arrest undocumented migrants and hands them over to the Canadian Border Services Agency and wants the city to stop that practice.

In a statement, the group also called on Montreal to bar border agents from all city premises.

While the term carries no official legal definition, in the U.S. often it means more limited co-operation with federal immigration officials and the safe harbour of undocumented immigrants. Sanctuary ordinances might ban police from helping federal officers with immigration status checks, for example.

The notion of a sanctuary city has taken on greater meaning under President Donald Trump, who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigrants.

Earlier this month, the RCMP revealed Quebec is dealing with Canada's largest increase in the number of asylum seekers crossing illegally into the country from the U.S.

Vancouver and Toronto are already designated sanctuary cities, as are Hamilton and London, Ont.