It's the busiest time of year for Opération Nez Rouge, the free volunteer service that offers rides home for people and their cars if they've had too much to drink.

Organizers say many people attend holiday parties this time of the holiday season and calls to their service usually skyrocket.

"We'll do about 300 calls in Montreal," said co-ordinator Marc Infante about the night of Dec. 15 alone.

Infante, who's been volunteering for 24 years, said they expect to drive more than 450 people home this weekend.

Marc Infante has been volunteering with Nez Rouge in Montreal for 24 years. (CBC)

In 2016, the service gave 6,800 rides across the province on the same Friday night.

Montreal police say driving under the influence is a real problem around Christmas and that it's better to be safe than sorry.

"If you're asking yourself if you're alright, you probably are not alright," said Cmdr. Marie-Claude Dandeneault. "So, the best rule is just to remember make a plan before you leave. And if you're drinking, just don't drive."

The Nez Rouge service ends on New Year's Eve.

Contact Nez Rouge in Montreal by calling 514-256-2510 or find your local branch here.