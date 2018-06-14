Montreal's calèches gone by 2019, dangerous dogs to be euthanized: City unveils animal control bylaw

Montreal's new animal control bylaws, announced today by the Plante administration, will spell the end of the city's calèche industry and force dog owners to alert officials if their pet bites another person.

The proposed regulations have been in the works since Mayor Valérie Plante won last fall's mayoral election. She campaigned on a promise to reform the previous administration's controversial anti-pit bull measures.

Under the plans revealed today, a dog that bites or attacks a human in Montreal would be deemed "at risk," and would need to undergo an evaluation by experts trained by the city.

A dog owner would need to alert the authorities of an incident within 72 hours, keep their pet muzzled outdoors, and bring it in for an evaluation to be carried out as soon as possible by specialized animal inspectors.

The dog owners, who must also inform the authorities where the dog resides, would incur the costs of the evaluation.

If the dog is deemed "normal" after that checkup, it may still need to be micro-chipped, sterilized or be subjected to other conditions, as deemed appropriate.

A dog that is considered "potentially dangerous" would need to be vaccinated, micro-chipped and sterilized. Its owner must also be over 18 and not have any criminal charges related to violence or animal cruelty.

A "potentially dangerous" dog must also stay at least two metres from children under 16, unless they are the kids of the dog's owner.

If it's deemed "dangerous," or causes someone's death, a dog must be euthanized within 48 hours, the city said.

​"The purpose of this bylaw is to ensure the safety of the public while making Montreal an animal-friendly city," Mayor Valérie Plante said on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Phasing out calèches by 2019

Under the proposed bylaws, the city's controversial calèche horse industry would also be banned as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Between now and then, the city will hand out 24 permits as a way to phase out the industry and allow calèche drivers to find other jobs.

There have been a few hundred complaints and four accidents involving calèches since 2014, the city said. In 2016 and 2017, 14 infractions were recorded in relation to the health of the horses or the state of the calèches.

The administration wants to pass the new bylaws by summer.

More to come