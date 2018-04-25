Cuts to commuter train service coming as LRT construction begins

Construction of Montreal's new REM light-rail transit system will mean some headaches for West Island commuter train users.



Starting this weekend, there will be no service on weekends on the Deux-Montagnes commuter train line for the foreseeable future.

CDPQ Infra, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec subsidiary responsible for the project, announced Wednesday that the service reduction is necessary in order to carry out work to modernize the line as well as to build new REM stations.



Weekday service will continue, but there will be schedule changes and a reduction in service starting in June, with two morning departures and one evening departure dropped from the schedule.



But that's not all.



Starting in 2020, an entire segment of the Deux-Montagnes line running from Du Ruisseau station to Central station will be closed for two years. A shuttle bus service will be offered as an alternative.



The regional metropolitan transport authority (ARTM) says it will introduce measures to mitigate the impact, including shuttle buses to Metro stations and special "unlimited weekend" OPUS cards for monthly commuter train pass holders so they can access alternatives.

Two Friday evening trains on the Mascouche line will also be cancelled.

Other disruptions

Work to build two new REM stations on the South Shore will mean a reduction in lanes, to two in each direction, along a stretch of Highway 10 near the current Panama bus terminal, starting in 2019.

And starting this fall in downtown Montréal, the east side of McGill College will be closed between Ste-Catherine Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard for excavation work for a new REM station.