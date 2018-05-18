Allisun Dalzell hasn't kept life-sized cut-outs of the royals in her basement for three years for nothing.

They've been waiting for Saturday's party to honour one of her favourite royals — Harry.

A strict dress code will be enforced in Dalzell's West Island home: people have to dress as if they are attending the wedding. That means fine clothes or fascinators, for instance.

The menu includes bangers and mash for breakfast, blueberry yogurt with raspberries and granola, berry crumble muffins, strawberries and English cream, tea sandwiches, scones and — for a Montreal touch — mini bagels.

"People say it's crazy to do what I'm doing. So what?" Dalzell said.

Mom, you're embarrassing us

Dalzell's kids, in particular, have their reservations about the party.

For the past few weeks, they've begged her not to say anything about her over-the-top celebration when their friends were in the car.

But Dalzell is undeterred by naysayers, and she's seen how her passion for celebrating the royal wedding has given others the confidence to show that they, too, love the royals.

"They all came out of the closet," Dalzell said.

Twenty-five of her friends have been invited, and more are expected to tag along.

No spoilers

The rules of the party include not going online or watching any television before the party starts at 7:45 a.m.

Already one friend was dropped from the invite list for admitting that she won't be able to resist the temptation of watching the wedding before the party — CBC's coverage begins at 4 a.m.

For those who can stay away from early morning spoilers, they'll easily be able to spot Dalzell's house.

There's a Paddington Bear cut-out in the front, Union Jack flags hanging over the door, and a photo of Windsor Castle is pasted to it.

Windsor Castle is the site of Saturday's wedding, and it's the reason Dalzell isn't in England right now.

It's easy to image what will transpire behind Allisun Dalzell's front door on Saturday. Paddington Bear, rainboots with flowers, Union Jack flags and a poster of Windsor Castle adorn the entrance of her home. (Submitted by Allisun Dalzell )

Dreams of seeing a procession in London

When the wedding was first announced, she booked nine hotel rooms all around London — she wasn't sure exactly where the wedding would be and knew rooms would be all booked up if she waited.

When she found out the wedding would be an hour outside of London, she realized there would be no pomp or ceremony on display in the city and decided to stay home and host her theme party, instead.

She says it's worth it to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — two people she admires.

Harry is one of her favourite members of the Royal Family, and she finds Markle "really classy. She has a maturity about her."