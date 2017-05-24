A group of law students and their professor from Université de Montréal have filed an injunction to try to stop a rodeo planned as part of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations.

The injunction, spearheaded by Prof. Alain Roy, follows calls from animal rights activists to stop the Nomadfest Urban Rodeo, scheduled to take place in Montreal's Old Port in August.

The Montreal SPCA, which was been a vocal opponent of the event, praised the law students' move.

"This barbaric activity has no place in Montreal," said Alanna Devine, the SPCA's director of animal advocacy, in a news release Wednesday.

The rodeo is organized by the same group that runs the annual western festival in Saint-Tite, Que. The event is to feature riders on bucking horses and bulls.

While some sponsors have dropped out of the event, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said the city will not be dissuaded from holding the rodeo.

The Coderre administration said Wednesday it will not comment on the injunction application since the matter is before the courts.

The rodeo is scheduled to run Aug. 24 to Aug. 27.