It gave the internet a good laugh for a few days, but now that spot on René-Lévesque Boulevard in downtown Montreal, where contractors paved around a parked car, has been repaired.

On Thursday, workers paved over the problem spot.

Demix, the contractor, blamed the rush job conducted on May 23 on the impending construction strike.

Since the work stoppage was set to begin May 24, workers chose not to tow the car.

So they paved around it instead.

The spot became an instant attraction, as Montrealers, tourists and opposition city councillors stopped to take pictures and post them on social media.

Le pavage sur René-Lévesque en action, pour la course de Formule-E. Drapeau jaune, on sort la voiture de sécurité! #YouHadOneJob #polmtl pic.twitter.com/wQVL2m8v2b — @projetmontreal

​The work is part of preparations for the upcoming Formula E race in July.