Surprise! Parts of the Turcot Interchange will be closed this weekend

Another weekend, another round of road closures in and around the Turcot Interchange.

By now, we don't have to stress the importance of planning your trips in and out of the city do we? You already know it's going to be a challenge.

If you're heading west:

The Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 136, formerly known as the 720) and Highway 20 will be closed from Exit 5 for Robert-Bourassa Boulevard until the Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Street entrance starting tonight at 11:59 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

That also means you can't get on the Ville-Marie at St-Antoine Street East or at Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue.

You also can't access the 20 west from Highway 15 northbound or southbound.

If you're heading east:

Highway 136 eastbound will be closed between the Turcot Interchange and the entrances at de la Cathédrale/Notre-Dame streets from Friday at 11:59 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

You also won't be able to get onto the Ville-Marie from Highway 15 south.

The ramp from Highway 20 east to the Décarie Expressway will also be closed.

And for west end residents, de Courcelle Street/Glen Road between St-Antoine Street West and Ste-Catherine Street will also be closed starting Friday at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.

Happy driving! And remember, the new Turcot is supposed to be done in two short years.