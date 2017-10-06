Getting around the Island of Montreal this Thanksgiving weekend will be complicated by scheduled road work and no service on the RMT's Deux-Montagnes train line.

The train line will be out of service Saturday, Sunday and Monday to allow crews to proceed with repairs to the Cornwall Bridge in Town of Mount Royal and other parts of the track.

The train's operator, the Réseau de transport métropolitain, is not providing bus service along the line and is encouraging users to use its trip planner website to plan alternative routes.

The 29.9-kilometre train line runs between Deux-Montagnes, Que., and downtown Montreal. (RMT)

Road closures

The following road closures will also be in effect over the Thanksgiving weekend:

Turcot interchange

The ramps from Highway 20 East and Highway 15 South to Highway 136 East will be closed starting tonight at 11:59 p.m. until next Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Highway 136 eastbound will be completely closed from the Turcot Interchange up to the entrance from de la Cathédrale and Notre-Dame streets starting tonight at 11:59 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The de la Cathédrale / Notre-Dame entrance will be open and drivers can use the Ville-Marie Tunnel from there.

Glen Road

Glen Road will be closed between Saint-Jacques Street West and Sainte-Catherine Street starting Friday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Ville Saint-Pierre Interchange

Highway 20 East will be down to one lane between the Ville Saint-Pierre Interchange in Lachine and Angrignon Boulevard starting tonight at 11 p.m. until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Exit 64 for Angrignon Boulevard and Saint-Jacques Street will be closed starting tonight at 11 p.m. until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Mercier Bridge

The bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting tonight at 11 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

The Airlie Street entrance to the Mercier Bridge will be closed starting at 10:30 p.m. tonight. A detour will divert traffic via Lafleur Avenue and Clément Street.