With major outdoor events, fireworks and ongoing construction, it's going to be another tough weekend for drivers in and around Montreal.

Quebec's Transport Ministry is strongly urging drivers to opt for public transit, biking or walking to avoid traffic headaches.

Here are some of the closures.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

The Jacques Cartier Bridge linking Montreal to the South Shore will be closed to both drivers and cyclists Saturday night from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for fireworks.

Drivers can instead use the Champlain and Victoria bridges, or the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

With over 50,000 attendees expected at Osheaga, traffic on the Jacques Cartier Bridge is also expected to be heavy during the day.

Highway 720

Construction work on the Turcot Interchange also means a slew of road closures and detours this weekend heading in to Montreal.

Highway 136 East between the Turcot and the Notre-Dame Street exit is closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

Exit six, the St-Laurent Boulevard and Berri Street exit, off Highway 720 East is closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

Exit seven, the Jacques Cartier Bridge exit, on Highway 720 East is also closed to traffic between 3:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

For motorists heading downtown, there is a detour in place via Highway 15.

Montreal triathlon

For those planning to drive around the city, there will also be a number of road closures in the Old Port on Saturday and Sunday due to a triathlon competition.

In the Old Port, there will be limited access for cars between Papineau Avenue and Saint-Laurent Boulevard, as well as from Viger Avenue to de la Commune Street. Some streets will be completely closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for safety reasons.

Drivers can get to Notre-Dame Street by Saint-François-Xavier Street.

There is a detour in place at De Lorimier Avenue so that drivers can access Highway 720 West.