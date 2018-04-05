Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian overpass dismantled after spectacular crash on Highway 40

Transports Quebec crews are dismantling a pedestrian bridge this morning near Repentigny following a spectacular accident Wednesday afternoon.

Loaded semi-trailer slammed into overpass late Wednesday afternoon

A loaded semi-trailer, unwittingly left in the raised position, smashed into a pedestrian overpass above Highway 40. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Transports Québec crews are taking down a pedestrian bridge this morning near Repentigny following an accident Wednesday afternoon.

A loaded semi-trailer, unwittingly left in the raised position, smashed into a pedestrian overpass above Highway 40. It forced the partial closure of a stretch of the highway north of Montreal.

No one was injured in the spectacular collision, which was captured on cellphone video.

The highway's eastbound lanes were closed between Brien and Larochelle boulevards in Repentigny until this morning as workers dismantled the pedestrian overpass.
Seed was sent flying after the truck smashed into the overpass. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

As of 6:30 a.m., the highway is completely reopen, but the service road remains closed between Brien and Larochelle.

The Transportation Ministry said dismantling the walkway is a "preventative measure."

With files from CBC's Lauren McCallum

