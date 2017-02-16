More than 100 people attended a demonstration Wednesday night in downtown Montreal, protesting against rape culture and the "systemic issues" that prevent women from speaking out when they've been sexually assaulted.

The participants gathered at Place Émilie Gamelin and made their way to the Montreal courthouse.

Marlihan Lopez, one of the organizers, said the event ended there for a reason.

"The distance represents the work that still needs to be done in raising awareness," she said.

Alice Paquet, the young woman who accused MNA Gerry Sklavounos of sexual assault, participated in a similar demonstration in Quebec City.

She said wants to encourage women who are victims of sexual violence to continue to report their assailants, even if many "hit a wall, whether it's the judicial system or police."