Cities and towns along the St. Lawrence River are bracing for high winds and winter storm conditions as a weather system that brought snow, freezing rain and strong winds to the Montreal area heads eastward.

Areas in the Gaspé and Quebec's North Shore are expecting from 15 to 35 centimetres of snow as well as windy conditions.

In the Montreal area, the warmth has turned the precipitation to rain but there is a wind warning in effect, with wind gusts of up to 90 km/h expected.

School is cancelled for the following Sir Wilfrid Laurier board schools:

Arundel Elementary School.

Laurentia Elementary School.

Grenville Elementary School.

Ste- Agathe Academy.

Ste-Adele Elementary School.

Laurentian Elementary School.

Morin Heights Elementary School.

Laurentian Regional High School.

Mountainview High School.

CDC Lachute.

Rawdon Elementary School.

Joliette Elementary School.

Joliette High School.

The slushy and windy conditions caused a transport truck to flip on its side on Highway 20 near Sainte-Julie earlier this morning.

Many flights to destinations along the Eastern Seaboard have been cancelled or delayed.

Officials at Trudeau airport are advising travellers to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

Weather conditions: We recommend to double-check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. — @aeroportsMTL

About 67,720 Hydro Quebec customers are currently without power across the province, most in the Montérégie, Laurentians and Montreal areas.