Messy mix of heavy snow, rain to wallop Quebec

Winter isn't over yet.

With a storm on the way, Environment Canada has issued different weather warnings for several regions across Quebec.

A rainfall warning is in effect for areas in the southern half of the province, including Montreal, Laval, Lachute, the Eastern Townships and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

Heavy rain is expected to begin this evening and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The weather agency warns that up to 35 millimetres of rain are expected to fall by Wednesday evening.

While Montrealers will likely be spared from snow (for now), many Quebecers won't be so lucky.

Heavy snow, freezing rain on the way

Environment Canada has also issued a winter storm warning for Quebec City, Charlevoix and Saguenay regions, where up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to fall starting Tuesday.

The spring storm could bring freezing rain to several regions across Quebec. (Associated Press) The winter storm will bring hazardous winter conditions, including the risk of freezing rain starting tonight.

Strong winds will develop in the evening, which will lead to blowing snow. Drivers are being asked to be careful on the roads since visibility will be reduced.

The Laurentians, Lanaudière and Mont-Tremblant regions are also under a snowfall warning. Those areas could get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Wednesday.