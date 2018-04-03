Messy mix of heavy snow, rain to wallop Quebec
Environment Canada issues several different weather warning across province
Winter isn't over yet.
With a storm on the way, Environment Canada has issued different weather warnings for several regions across Quebec.
A rainfall warning is in effect for areas in the southern half of the province, including Montreal, Laval, Lachute, the Eastern Townships and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.
The weather agency warns that up to 35 millimetres of rain are expected to fall by Wednesday evening.
While Montrealers will likely be spared from snow (for now), many Quebecers won't be so lucky.
Heavy snow, freezing rain on the way
Environment Canada has also issued a winter storm warning for Quebec City, Charlevoix and Saguenay regions, where up to 25 centimetres of snow are expected to fall starting Tuesday.
Strong winds will develop in the evening, which will lead to blowing snow. Drivers are being asked to be careful on the roads since visibility will be reduced.