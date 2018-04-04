Spring storm dumps thick snow, heavy rain on Quebec
Blast of winter weather leads to power outages, school and road closures in some areas
A spring storm is walloping most of Quebec this morning, with some areas hit by rain and others by heavy snow.
The blast of winter weather has led to road closures and knocked out power in some areas, mainly in the Outaouais, the Laurentians and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.
While Montreal has been spared the brunt of the storm, other parts of Quebec could see up to 35 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning.
Hwy 132 (pictured) and Hwy 20 between Lévis and Montmagny are closed- again- very windy out there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/storm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#storm</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zw6L5mv4zT">pic.twitter.com/Zw6L5mv4zT</a>—@JuliaBPage
Hazardous winter conditions are expected in those regions, with the possibility of reduced visibility due to blowing snow.
For those travelling by air, there are flight cancellations and delays at the Jean-Lesage airport in Quebec City.
There is also the possibility of a storm surge in the Quebec City area, where higher than normal water levels are expected near the coast this morning starting around 8 a.m.
The weather agency warns that people close to the shoreline should remain vigilant.
Montreal spared brunt of storm
The regions of Montreal, the Montérégie and the Eastern Townships are dealing with both rainfall and wind warnings.
Environment Canada warns those areas can see up to 30 millimetres of rain by tonight.
Some flights are delayed or cancelled at the Montreal Trudeau airport, so it's best to check ahead before leaving for your flight.
the roads are slick with slush and snow so it's best to give yourself extra time on the roads this morning.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.