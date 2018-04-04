Skip to Main Content
Spring storm dumps thick snow, heavy rain on Quebec

A spring storm is walloping most of Quebec this morning, with some areas hit by rain and others by heavy snow. The blast of winter weather has led to road closures and knocked out power in some areas.

Blast of winter weather leads to power outages, school and road closures in some areas

CBC News ·
While Montreal is mostly spared from the snow, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Quebec City, Charlevoix, Saguenay and the Gaspé. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)
The blast of winter weather has led to road closures and knocked out power in some areas, mainly in the Outaouais, the Laurentians and Chaudière-Appalaches regions. 

Some school boards in the Lanaudière region and Quebec City area are also closed for the day.

While Montreal has been spared the brunt of the storm, other parts of Quebec could see up to 35 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for a large swath of the province, including Quebec City, Charlevoix, Saguenay and the Gaspé.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected in those regions, with the possibility of reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

For those travelling by air, there are flight cancellations and delays at the Jean-Lesage airport in Quebec City.

There is also the possibility of a storm surge in the Quebec City area, where higher than normal water levels are expected near the coast this morning starting around 8 a.m.

The weather agency warns that people close to the shoreline should remain vigilant.

Montreal spared brunt of storm

The regions of Montreal, the Montérégie and the Eastern Townships are dealing with both rainfall and wind warnings.

Environment Canada warns those areas can see up to 30 millimetres of rain by tonight.

Strong winds of up to 90 km/h are expected Wednesday evening in Montreal and Laval, but will gradually die down overnight.

Some flights are delayed or cancelled at the Montreal Trudeau airport, so it's best to check ahead before leaving for your flight.

the roads are slick with slush and snow so it's best to give yourself extra time on the roads this morning.

With files from Radio-Canada

