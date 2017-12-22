Mother Nature is not making life easy this year for travellers and last-minute Christmas shoppers.

Environment Canada is warning that there is snow and possibly some freezing rain on the way to parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal, the Eastern Townships and the Laurentians.

The snow is expected to start early Friday afternoon and should continue overnight. Between five and 10 centimetres is expected through Saturday in southern Quebec.

On Saturday morning, that precipitation could turn into freezing rain, and then we could see a mixed bag of precipitation.

It's still unclear which areas will see the freezing rain, because the path of the system that's bringing all this weather our way is still not set.

But it's safe to say it's going to be a messy couple of days.

There is a reprieve in the forecast on Sunday for all the truly last-minute people out there — the forecast is calling for sunny skies during the day on Christmas Eve, but the flurries will start up again at night and continue into Christmas Day.

Travel tips

Eli Daniels, the vice president of I.C.T. Travel, a corporate travel agency, said that the main issue for travellers flying out from Montreal's Trudeau Airport is getting to the airport itself.

He recommends adding an extra 10 to 15 minutes of travel time when heading to the airport to catch a flight.

Here are some of his other suggestions: