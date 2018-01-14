The cleanup is underway after a winter storm slammed southern Quebec on Saturday, dumping 36 centimetres on Montreal.

Snow removal is set to begin this evening, with the city advising residents to plan ahead and obey temporary parking signs.

This will be the fourth snow removal operation already this winter season.

To stay up to date, the city asks that people to download the free Info-Neige app or consult the city's snow-removal website.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning early Sunday for much of Quebec, including the Laurentians and Mont-Tremblant and Saguenay.

It was lifted for many regions by mid-morning.

For a full list of advisories from the weather agency, go here.