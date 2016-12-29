A low pressure system heading north from the United States is expected to dump a serious amount of snow on eastern Quebec today.

Environment Canada says as the system heads up the eastern seaboard of the United States, its "rapid even explosive development" will turn it into a major storm that will bring from 20 to 50 centimetres of snow and high winds to some areas.

The snow is forecast to begin in the morning and continue into the night.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for the Gaspé and Saguenay regions, Drummondville, Eastern Townships and Quebec City, among other areas.

Bus company Orléans Express, the province's principal inter-city bus company, is warning customers that all departures today are conditional on the weather and to expect delays and even cancellations.

The federal weather agency also warned the storm will cause large waves in the St. Lawrence Estuary, the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Chaleur Bay, which could cause problems in coastal regions during high tides Friday.

The same system is expected to bring snow, rain and high winds to parts of the Atlantic provinces.

The Montreal area will get between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow.