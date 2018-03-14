A blast of winter weather is back for a second day across Quebec, with heavy snow expected to continue today in the southern half of the province.

Surfaces such as highways, sidewalks and parking lots may be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow so it's best to give yourself extra time on the roads this morning.

Environment Canada has issued different winter weather warnings for parts of Quebec, including a snowfall warning for Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Eastern Townships, Charlevoix, Saguenay and Beauce regions.

The weather agency says up to another 10 centimetres of snow is expected by Wednesday evening in those areas.

The messy winter cocktail is also walloping the Gaspé and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, where Environment Canada warns up to 40 centimetres of snow will fall by tonight.

While Montrealers could see another five centimetres of snow and breezy conditions by the end of Wednesday, there is no warning in effect for the region.

All three campuses of Montreal Summit School are closed.

Snow is also expected for Thursday, but it is not yet clear how much.