Get ready. Another powerful winter storm is expected to descend on Quebec to start the week.

Environment Canada says the weather system will affect southwestern, central and eastern Quebec beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday.

"Snow will intensify Monday afternoon and change to freezing rain over southern regions of the province on Monday night," the weather agency said.

The most affected regions will be Outaouais, Montreal and the Mauricie region, where five to 10 millimetres of freezing rain is expected.

Environment Canada recommends postponing travel plans if possible.

More Montreal news: