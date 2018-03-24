People across the province will be turning our their lights for Earth Hour tonight, but Quebec Environment Minister Isabelle Melançon knows its going to take more than that to reach the government's greenhouse gas reduction goals.

​Melançon said Friday she's confident Quebec will be able to reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gases 20 per cent by 2020, even though the effort is only about halfway there.

The most recent numbers from 2015 show the reduction hovering at around nine per cent compared to 1980 levels.

Instead of a consistent reduction, Quebec has managed to stabilize emissions and hopes to introduce tougher measures that will have a more significant impact. But ​Melançon isn't ready to announce anything just yet.

Some of the potential measures could focus on transit, she said, as the transportation sector is responsible for 41.7 per cent of emissions in Quebec.

A total of $3.7 billion was earmarked for the provincial government's action plan from 2013-2020.

Turn off your lights

The announcement came a day before Earth Hour, an annual event aimed at helping raise awareness about electricity use.

In Montreal, Earth Hour begins at 8:30 p.m. and people are being asked to turn off lights, appliances and anything that uses electricity for one hour.

The World Wildlife Fund at McGill University has organized a hike up Mount Royal to watch the city's lights turn off all at once.

The hike by begins around 7:45 p.m. at the Redpath Museum.

Also, a free concert is planned at Christ Church Cathedral to mark the hour. It starts at 8:15 p.m. and will be lit only with candles to save energy.

The concert is one of many events happening around the world as part of Earth Hour. (André Knox)

Will Quebec reach its goal?

Despite the upbeat tone of the announcement, Patrick Bonin from Greenpeace was more skeptical about whether Quebec could really curb its greenhouse emissions in time.

"We are not on track to reach our own goals for 2020-2030. Quebec has to innovate and create solutions for public transit," he said.

Bonin says that the government should act sooner rather than later to offer more eco-friendly public transit options, discourage individual use of vehicles and offer better incentives programs for buyers of green technology.

"By failing to come up with a credible plan of action, the government is ignoring the calls repeatedly made by scientists who demand that significant and consistent measures be put in place to avoid the climate crisis and get rid of hydrocarbons," he said.