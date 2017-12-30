As the extreme cold drags on, the frigid weather conditions are creating havoc on Quebec roads.

Valérie Tremblay, a spokesperson for Urgences-santé, said drivers have to pay extra attention during the cold spell.

"It's very slippery in the morning and in the evening, when the sun comes down," said Tremblay.

"There's black ice on the road and the population has to slow down and keep their distance from other cars."

There were several collisions in the greater Montreal area Saturday morning which led to closures, including one on Highway 40 West which has since reopened.

Some roads were also closed earlier Saturday to allow Transports Québec crews to apply abrasives.

Environment Canada says the cold snap, which affects a large swath of southern Quebec, is expected to last until next Wednesday.

The weather agency warns that the cold arctic air and harsh winds could make it feel as cold as -36 Saturday night in Montreal.

Record numbers for CAA

CAA-Québec says it has serviced a record number of motorists during the ongoing deep freeze.

Over the past three days, it has helped nearly 30,000 clients.

While southern Quebec is in the midst of a cold snap, CAA-Québec says it has received thousands of calls today to boost cars. (Tory Gillis/CBC)

The roadside assistance provider says that the majority of drivers requesting help needed a boost because their vehicle's batteries were dying in the cold.

CAA says it is prepared for the deep chill and has 1,150 vehicles on the road to provide services. It also has more staff on standby to help stranded drivers.

Environment Canada is also asking motorists to keep extra blankets and jumper cables in the car.

Nez Rouge asks for patience

Opération Nez Rouge is also bracing for its services to be affected by the cold.

The free volunteer service, which offers rides home to people who've had too much to drink, is asking for users to be patient.

New Year's Eve is one of Nez Rouge's busiest nights of the year, and rides could take even longer due to the poor driving conditions.

"We obviously have to let the car warm up before leaving the starting point," said David Latouche, director of communications. "And we have to adapt our driving."

Opération Nez Rouge is looking for more drivers for New Year's Eve. (Daniel Coulombe/Radio-Canada)

The service is also looking for extra drivers, he added.

"If you want us to be in the position to offer a drive-home service that is efficient, we need people to volunteer," said Latouche.

The service has provided 40,000 rides across province this holiday season.