A 44-year-old woman who had her purse stolen in Montreal's Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery and ran over the suspected robber with her car will not face charges, police say.

Police confirmed Thursday morning that the man faces a charge of theft.

The woman, however, will not be charged because the man has refused to lodge a complaint against her, police said.

Had he done so, she could have faced a charge of assault with a weapon.

The incident happened Wednesday morning near the corner of Côte-des-Neiges Road and Forest Hill Avenue.

After receiving a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. ET, police found a 46-year-old man pinned under the woman's car.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the woman's purse was stolen from her car by a man who took off on a bicycle.

The woman chased him down in her car and he ended up under the vehicle.

"He's now in stable condition and we don't fear for his life," Brabant said.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she was treated for shock.

'We don't suggest chasing someone with a vehicle'

Brabant said it's best to call 911 if you ever find yourself in a similar situation as the woman.

"Try to get all the information and a description of the person, but we don't suggest chasing someone with a vehicle, obviously," he said.