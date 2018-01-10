The average residential property tax rate in Montreal is going up 3.3 per cent this year, a striking increase to previous years.

The increase was made higher because of a hike in the water tax rate for the first time since 2013.

The property tax rates, combined with property evaluations, are used to determine the amount owners must pay in in municipal property taxes.

Here's a breakdown by borough for the average residential property tax rate increase. Note that there is further variation based on the type of residence (condominium, multiplex, single-family home, etc.)