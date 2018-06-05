The fight to go braless: Montreal students push back against school's directive

Students at Le Pensionnat du Saint-Nom-de-Marie — an all-girls private school in Outremont — have launched a petition, advocating for the freedom not to wear a bra at school.

So far the petition has garnered more than 1,600 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

The complaints refer to an incident that happened at the school last week where, according to the text of the petition, a student was asked to cover up because she wasn't wearing a bra under her T-shirt.

"Since Sec. 1, we've been told that we will be taught to be citizens of the world and that being a woman doesn't limit us, but how do these conservative approaches fit in?" reads the petition.

According to a letter sent home to parents by the school's administration on Friday, the school's dress code doesn't include a formal rule about wearing a bra.

In 2016, students at Robert-Gravel high school in Montreal protested the dress code by hanging bras from their lockers. (Facebook)

"We remind you that the dress code aims above all else to establish certain guidelines," reads the letter. "There is no mention of the wearing of undergarments. However, it's always a matter of judgment."

The school's executive director, Yves Petit, wrote that "the staff must intervene when an outfit is deemed indecent (while being aware that the question is subjective)."

Petit added that this issue ties into a wider conversation.

"There is, in the situation of yesterday, something greater than the school, that is to say, a societal debate on the equality between male and female bodies."

The school told Radio-Canada that it is not commenting about the specific incident.

A growing movement

This is not the first time Quebec students have raised the complaint of mandatory bra-wearing at school.

In April, high school students at a dozen schools across the province were wearing yellow felt squares pinned to their jackets to protest dress codes.

Two members of the yellow square movement outside their school in Quebec City, Joseph-François-Perrault High School. (Marie-Maude Pontbriand/Radio-Canada)

Students at Joseph-François-Perrault de Québec school staged a braless protest this spring, and managed to convince the school to relax some of its policies.

Students taking part in the yellow square movement told CBC that the fight was about more than just fashion choices.

The students said they wanted to push the administration to look at its policies and ensure they were treating male and female students equally.

They also wanted to address the hypersexualization of female students in an educational environment.