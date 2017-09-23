Unseasonably warm weather in Montreal has city residents turning to the water for some relief.

The high forecast for Saturday is 29 C, while Sunday is predicted to peak at 30 C, making late September feel like mid-July.

This weekend, some of the water park at Les Sommets De Saint-Sauver were reopened, while in the city of Montreal, some wading pools were reopened.

"Since the opening of the park in 1985, it's the first time we've re-opened the park this late in September," Louis Philippe Hébert, the president of Les Sommets de Saint-Sauveur, told Radio-Canada.

The park's pool, spa and Manic and Torrent waterslides are open Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hébert said there was a lot of demand to reopen the water park, so they made calls to their summer lifeguards to see if they would come back for the weekend.

Re-opened wading pools and splash pads:

In Nicolas-Tillemont and Parc Jarry, the wading pools are back open this weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In Anjou, Parc Peterborough water features are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. this weekend.

In Lachine, the water features at Parc LaSalle, Parc de la Marina d'escale and Parc Kirkland are open from 9:00 to 9:00 p.m. this weekend.

In the Plateau, the wading pool at Parc Jeanne-Mance is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. all weekend.

Some of the water park at Les Sommets de Saint-Sauver have been reopened because of the unseasonably warm September. The park's president said it was the first time the water park has reopened so late in September since it opened in 1985. (Radio-Canada)

Water features or splash pads still open to the end of September:

For the opening hours, it is best to consult with your borough.

Parc Ahuntsic, 10555 Lajeunesse Street.

Parc Armand-Bombardier, Armand Bombardier and Perras boulevards.

Parc Arthur-Therrien, 3750 Gaétan-Laberge Bouvlevard.

Parc du Colombier, at Colombier and Victoria streets.

Parc Cooney, 1175 Melrose Street.

Parc Dollard-Morin. Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and La Valinière Street.

Parc Duquette, 900 Dupuis Street.

Parc des Épinettes, Corner of Bois-Francs and des Épinettes streets.

Parc Des Faubourgs, De Lorimier Avenue and Ontario Street.

Parc Félix-Antoine-Savard, Sherbrooke and Montcalm streets.

Parc de l'Honorable-George-O'Reilly, at LaSalle Boulevard and Rolland Street.

Parc Joanette, Hickson Street between Ethel and Gertrude.

Parc Joyeux-Vikings, Beaudry and Robin streets.

Two bird water features pour water in a Montreal city park. Many spalsh pads are still open and some wading pools have been reopened because of the warm September weather. (Radio-Canada)