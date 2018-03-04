A man in his 30s is in critical condition after being found unconscious at the bottom of a pool in a Montreal apartment building early Sunday morning.

Montreal police received a call around 5:30 a.m. after a security guard discovered the man in the pool on the 27th floor of an apartment building on Papineau Street just north of Sherbrooke Street.

The man was in cardiac arrest, according to police. He was transported to hospital.

An investigation is underway so that police can determine the circumstances of what happened.

Investigators are not treating the incident as criminal.