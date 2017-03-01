Montreal police are investigating after a letter was sent to media outlets Wednesday threatening to set off bombs targeting Muslim students in two Concordia University buildings.

The letter, which was mailed to the CBC as well as several other media outlets, suggests bombs will be set off at two buildings at the downtown campus.

The letter, purportedly from a group that calls itself Council of Conservative Citizens of Canada, complains about Muslim students at Concordia.

The EV Building on Saint Catherine Street was evacuated shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police are on the scene.

"Lots of police officers are onsite right now. They looked around, they did not find any suspect items," said Montreal Const. Benoit Boisselle said.

More to come