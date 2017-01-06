A man is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon by Montreal police.

The man was suspected of having attacked another person with a sharp object inside a building at the corner of René-Lévesque Boulevard and St-Urbain Street around 2:30 p.m., police spokesman Daniel Lacoursière said.

Bystanders followed the suspect into an alley near the Old Brewery Mission, on St-Laurent Boulevard, where he was stopped by officers.

The suspect made threatening gestures towards the officers before he was shot, Lacoursière said. The officers fired multiple times, striking the suspect at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital. The injuries to the person who attacked in the building are not considered life-threatening.

St-Laurent Boulevard is closed to traffic between Saint-Antoine and Viger streets. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

