Montreal police seeking other potential victims of man arrested for sexual assault

Montreal police are asking anyone who may have been assaulted by a man arrested earlier this month in relation to an alleged sexual assault to contact investigators.

Oba Femi Toussaint was arrested on April 7 in connection with an incident in downtown Montreal the previous day.

Police say Toussaint, 40, forced a 15-year-old girl to follow him into an underground parking garage, forced her to consume drugs and then assaulted her.

Toussaint, who is in custody, was also charged with breaching conditions, administering a noxious substance and inviting sexual touching.

Police did not say where exactly the incident occurred, only that it took place in the city's Ville-Marie borough. They also did not elaborate on how Toussaint allegedly drugged the teen.

Police said they believe there could be other victims, and they're asking anyone who may have been a victim or has information about potential victims to call 911.