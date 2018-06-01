Montreal police seek man accused of touching buttocks of pre-teen girls

Montreal police are looking for a white man between the ages of 30 and 40 who has been approaching prepubescent girls in public in the west end of the Plateau-Mont-Royal district, touching their buttocks and then running away.

SPVM Insp. Benoit Amyot told CBC News that there have been four incidents reported so far at Station 38, which covers the Plateau neighbourhood, which "seem to be connected."

The girls are all aged between 10 and 12, said Amyot. He said there's an active investigation, and school authorities in the district have been alerted.

Amyot said that this kind of act is "very rare" and that it's the first time in his career that he's seen a case like this.

According to reports, the suspect has curly brown hair and was wearing blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information or any potential victims to call 911.