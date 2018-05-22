Montreal police see nearly 23% spike in sex assault cases in 1-year period

The city of Montreal's overall crime rate for 2017 is up 2.9 per cent from the previous year, with the highest spike reported in the category of sexual assault — it jumped a whopping 22.9 per cent.

The numbers can be found in the Montreal Police's 2017 annual report.

When looking at overall reported crimes, Montreal police had 103,631 cases last year, up from 100,726 in 2016 (an increase of 2.9 per cent).

For crimes involving victims, those in the sexual assault category rose significantly.

In 2016, police investigated 1,487 cases. Last year, they opened about 350 cases more: a total of 1,828.

The jump coincides with the Montreal police department's move last fall to open a sex assault hotline. In the first five days, it received 253 calls.

The hotline came following the #metoo movement, as public allegations were circulating about some high-profile Quebec personalities in the entertainment industry.

The hotline closed last November once the number of calls dropped.

Montreal police will hold a news conference later this morning to further explain all the data in more detail.

Other serious crimes, such as homicides, were up slightly — there were 24 homicide cases in 2017, while in 2016 police oversaw 23 investigations.

The number of arson cases took a jump; criminal fires in the city were up almost 12.9 per cent, while thefts of a motorized vehicle went up 9.2 per cent.

More fatal road accidents

The story on Montreal's roads also contains some bad news.

First off, the number of cyclists killed doubled, going from two deaths in 2016 to four in 2017.

For collisions involving only vehicles, there were more fatalities last year — 26 of them — versus 2016 when there were 23. It represents a double-digit increase of 13 per cent.

However, there were fewer accidents with injuries. Those that caused serious injuries were down by 4.3 per cent, and those where victims suffered minor injuries also dipped by 2.3 per cent.

The number of pedestrians killed did not change, remaining at 15.