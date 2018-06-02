Skip to Main Content
Montreal police search for missing 58-year-old woman

Her name is Mohanarani Rajaduri, and she was last seen wearing black trousers, a blue camisole, a beige sweatshirt and black golf shoes.

Mohanarani Rajaduri was last seen wearing black trousers, a blue camisole, a beige sweatshirt and black shoes

CBC News ·
Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 58-year-old woman they say has mental health issues.

She drives a 2012 Toyota RAV4 with the Quebec license plate number N04HLK.

Police say she takes various medications.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133, or 911.

