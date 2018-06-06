Montreal police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Montreal police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in her home in Ahuntsic.

Her name is Océanne Dinardo. Police say her parents are worried because of the people she has been spending time with recently.

Police say she left her family home on Tuesday at around 2 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Océanne is 5-6" tall and weighs 125 pounds and speaks French.

She was last seen wearing a red top and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.