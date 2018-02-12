Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Eva Kudluk, 14, who has been missing since Sunday.

She was last seen in the city's southwest borough.

Police say she could be in any part of the city or inside a Metro station.

Kudluk is Indigenous, and has black hair and black eyes. She is 5-2" and weighs about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a turtleneck, dark pants, rubber boots and a coat with a hood.

Police say her family is worried for her safety.

Anyone with information can call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.