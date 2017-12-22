Montreal police are looking for a missing 14-year-old and say he could possibly be in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.

Zack Descoteaux was last seen Monday evening, when he left his house in Mercier-Hochelaga Maisonneuve, in Montreal's east end.

He's 5-4" and weighs about 125 pounds. He has green eyes, brown hair and speaks French.

Police say they're worried for his safety, especially given the extremely cold weather.

Police believe he may be in Longueuil and could be hanging out at a McDonald's.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.