Montreal police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Montreal police are trying to track down Kelrisha Glasgow, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in the Southwest borough.

Glasgow was last seen in front of a Subway restaurant at the corner of Jolicoeur Street and Monk Boulevard.

Police say her family members have reason to believe that her safety may be at risk.

Glasgow is four feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and black, braided hair. She has pierced ears.

She was last seen wearing a dark pink coat with a hood, blue jeans, a light blue T-shirt and black espadrilles. She was carrying a black and white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.