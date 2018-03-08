Montreal police search for man wanted in connection with series of sexual assaults

Montreal police are asking people to be on the lookout for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with a series of sexual assaults and aggravated assaults.

There are several warrants out for the arrest of Yves Randy Hyppolite.

He's six feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

His hair is worn in dreadlocks. Both his ears are pierced, and his left arm is covered with tattoos depicting dollar signs and banknotes.

Police say anyone who comes across Hyppolite should not confront him.

Instead, call 9-1-1 or Info Crime at 514-393-1133.