Montreal police say that what was first reported as a "functional" explosive device found in an alley in the city's Villeray neighbourhood was actually fireworks.

A tactical unit equipped with a bomb-disposal robot was called in Friday night to investigate a suspicious package, which was found in alley between Villeray Street and Des Érables Avenue.

The police's arson squad took over the investigation and found that there were fireworks inside the package.

As of Saturday, police say there was no danger to the public and that the fireworks were not operational.

A triplex housing around 10 residents was evacuated during the operation and a number of streets were closed.

By 11:30 p.m., all residents were allowed to return home as the operation wound down.