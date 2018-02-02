Montreal police took to Facebook Friday to debunk a warning making the rounds on social media — ostensibly from the police service (SPVM) — about a ruse to entrap and sexually assault women.

The fake post bearing the SPVM logo states that a distressed little boy will approach a woman walking in public and ask her to take him to an address. It says that when she arrives at that address, she will be attacked.

The SPVM states that no cases of this nature have been reported on its territory.

The message is directed at women in Montreal and Laval and littered with exclamation points. It has been shared more than 500 times on Facebook alone since Thursday.

The message is in English, and the shade of white behind the text and logo betrays the use of Photoshop or MS Paint.

"We invite you to be very [cautious] and verify the provenance of such a message before broadcasting it to your contacts," the Montreal police service posted on its Facebook page.